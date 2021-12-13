Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 15 Iowa State hangs on to beat Northern Iowa, 70-69

Iowa State's Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames,...
Iowa State's Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens came up with a key blocked shot in the closing seconds and No. 15 Iowa State needed a defensive stand to hold off Northern Iowa, 70-69.

Emmerson Green hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left, then followed with a three-point play with :34 to play to get Northern Iowa within one, 70-69.

Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski was stripped in the backcourt by Karli Rucker and then Donarski knocked the ball away from Rucker under the UNI basket to stop the go-ahead basket but the Panthers retained possession.

Kam Finley’s jumper from the lane was blocked by Joens.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52...
Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021
An Iowa DOT traffic camera on Interstate 35 at Clear Lake on the evening of December, 10th, 2021.
Winter storm bringing snow to Iowa and neighboring states
Dead mountain lion found in Poweshiek County
Construction ready to begin on the Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids