More veterans using Freedom Foundation pantry in Cedar Rapids as food prices rise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Prices for just about everything are higher. For some area veterans, that means food can be too expensive. The Freedom Foundation food pantry in Cedar Rapids says it has seen more need in recent months. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of food is up more than 6% over the past year, the largest increase in 13 years.

Army veteran Rosanne Baisa of Cedar Rapids is one of many whose been turning to the Freedom Foundation pantry for food.

”I needed a little help with the food. I couldn’t make it between paychecks and I only get paid once a month,” Baisa explained.

Since September the pantry has added more than 50 new veterans to their food pantry list. More than 400 veterans are on the list right now.

”These guys are already on you know a tight budget. They were making it before, now with all the increase they’ve had to come down here, rely on the pantry,” Lexi Coberly said, Executive Director at the Freedom Foundation.

Nuray Akin, a Visiting Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Iowa told us pandemic shutdowns, changing supply and demand, and labor shortages have all played a role in why food is more expensive.

”Between November 2020 and November 2021 the price of beef went up by 20.9%, the price of chicken by 9.2%, eggs by 8%,” Akin said.

It’s not just food. Costs are up for many necessities, including gas and electricity.

“Overall inflation in the United States including all items is a 6.8% increase, which is the largest increase since November 1981,” Akin explained.

The Freedom Foundation is working to meet increased need with increased donations. It’s something they’re hoping continues beyond the holidays.

Services at the Freedom Foundation have meant so much to Baisa she not only uses the pantry, but now, she volunteers in it.

”I was always told to help back if I was able and since I’m able I’m going to help back,” Baisa said.

