Less windy for a day, before gusty warm-up by midweek

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mild conditions for December continue over the next few days, with a big warmup still looming for midweek.

Highs today reach the upper 40s to low 50s with notably lighter winds. Winds pick up a bit again toward Tuesday with highs increasing slightly into the 50s.

Rather strong wind gusts are possible Wednesday, with the strongest likely in the northwest corner of the viewing area. That portion is included in a High Wind Watch, indicating the potential for wind gusts that could reach 60 mph. Southerly winds also surge our temperatures toward record levels. Some moisture gets involved, bringing a shower and storm chance with a cold front later on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Colder, but more seasonal, temperatures arrive for the remainder of the 9-day forecast.

