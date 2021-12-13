Show You Care
Iowa Red Cross asking for blood donations, sends products to help tornado recovery efforts

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for blood donations after Friday night tornadoes destroyed entire communities and killed dozens in five states.

The Iowa Red Cross tweeted that it has provided 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response.

It’s asking people to donate to make sure blood is available when needed.

To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org.

