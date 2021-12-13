Iowa Red Cross asking for blood donations, sends products to help tornado recovery efforts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for blood donations after Friday night tornadoes destroyed entire communities and killed dozens in five states.

The Iowa Red Cross tweeted that it has provided 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response.

It’s asking people to donate to make sure blood is available when needed.

To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.