I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday

I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 / 80 shift(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday, December 13th at 10:00 pm the I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp will close until 6:00 am Tuesday, December 14th. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, I-80 eastbound to Iowa 965 / Coral Ridge Ave while the ramp is closed.

Then, Tuesday morning all southbound traffic on I-380/U.S. 218 will shift onto the newly paved median lanes and will stay in place until late 2022 or early 2023. The shift will start approximately one mile north of the I-80/I-380 interchange and continue to just south of I-80.

The traffic shift will have four lanes to drive on and include exit-only lanes for both I-80 eastbound (Exit 0A) and I-80 westbound (Exit 0B).

