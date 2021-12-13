Heal the Heartland: How to donate to tornado disaster victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU) - KCRG and KYOU are asking for your help in providing relief efforts to those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help. If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

You can also donate through the Red Cross at: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/kcrgtv-pub.html/

