Hancock County becomes 28th Second Amendment sanctuary county in Iowa

There are now 28 Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, December 13th, 2021 the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to make their community a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for voting to affirm the rights of those they serve,” said Dave Funk, Iowa Firearms Coalition President. “As some in Washington are working harder than ever to erode Second Amendment rights, it is now more important than ever that other Iowa counties follow the example of Hancock County.”

The Iowa Firearms Coalition has been working with state and locally elected officials to protect the right of Iowans to bear arms. The Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation would prevent local resources from being used to enforce measures that are at odds with the U.S. Constitution, although it does not supersede federal law.

Hancock joins Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, and Wayne County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County in Iowa.

