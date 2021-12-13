Girls wrestling becomes a reality at City High

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Little Hawks are making history. This winter marks the first time City High will have a girls wrestling program.

“The first night we had a 11 girls that said hey, I want to give it a shot. There were 15 that showed up because four had been like well, I want to come and just watch. They watched for like two minutes and then were out on the mat wanting to participate. The next night it went to 22, the next night it went to 25,” explained City High girls wrestling head coach Jeff Koenig.

Koenig has coached the City High softball team for 8 years. He wrestled in high school and colleges. With some assistance, he’s building the program from scratch.

“They {school administration} were like hey, you kind of know the girls, you know the school – would you be willing to try and help us get a girls program started? I was like absolutely,” said Koenig.

Out of the 25 wrestlers on the team, Koenig said about two of them had maybe stepped on a mat before, but he gives the girls kudos for wanting to try something new.

“I went into this hoping for mental toughness for softball,” said City High senior Sydney Mccleary. “Becoming a better player and mentally strong and just stronger in general. I think I’m coming out of it with all those things.”

“Normally, I play basketball just to stay in shape, but like I’ve never really enjoyed it. I’ve always been a wrestling manager, so just seeing the guys do it and not being able to do it, made me want to do it more,” said City High junior Claire Brown.

The team is coming off their first meet where they wrestled against 9 other teams and took first in three different weight divisions. Brown was one Little Hawk who won both her matches, but says the sport is harder than it looks.

“It’s a lot more tiring than it looks. It looks so much quicker too and you get out there and you don’t realize that you have to think so fast. You can’t think as soon as they do it, you have to think two steps ahead,” she said.

“It’s the hardest sport I’ve ever done in my life and it probably will ever be, but it’s like an adrenaline rush,” explained Mccleary. “I just can’t get enough of it.”

In order for there to be a future for the Little Hawks girls program, there has to be a first. The team hopes this is only the beginning.

“They’ll be able to come back here with their spouses, with their kids, whatever and they’ll be able to say that the City High girls wrestling program, where it’s at today, is because these girls were brave enough to show up,” said Koenig.

City High will host their first home match on Monday, December 13.

