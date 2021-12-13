Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Geminid meteor shower to light up night sky

A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminids meteor shower over an Orthodox...
A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminids meteor shower over an Orthodox church on the local cemetery near the village of Zagorie, some 110 km ( 69 miles) west of capital Minsk, Belarus, late Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)(Sergei Grits | AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Stargazers are in for a treat Monday night as the Geminids meteor shower is set to light up the sky.

Named after the Gemini Constellation where they originate, the Geminids produce some of the best and most reliable shooting stars.

For optimal viewing, get as far away from city lights as possible.

It’s also best if you wait until after 2 a.m. because the moon is more than three quarters full, and it will begin setting around 2 a.m.

The Geminids are known to produce more than 50 meteors per hour from the rock comet 3,200 Phaethon.

If you can stay up that late, just look up and enjoy the show.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hog walks in a pasture on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near Elliott, Iowa....
Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52...
Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory
Northeast Ohio doctors urging adults to get COVID booster with confirmed Omicron case in U.S.
More Iowans getting COVID-19 boosters than most nearby states
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris charges an electric vehicle in one of the charging stations during...
Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Judge refuses to toss key charge in Capitol riot case
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for government services
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details