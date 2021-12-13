Geminid meteor shower to light up night sky

(CNN) - Stargazers are in for a treat Monday night as the Geminids meteor shower is set to light up the sky.

Named after the Gemini Constellation where they originate, the Geminids produce some of the best and most reliable shooting stars.

For optimal viewing, get as far away from city lights as possible.

It’s also best if you wait until after 2 a.m. because the moon is more than three quarters full, and it will begin setting around 2 a.m.

The Geminids are known to produce more than 50 meteors per hour from the rock comet 3,200 Phaethon.

If you can stay up that late, just look up and enjoy the show.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.