Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in federal prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of checks from the mail.

38-year-old Amy Jurisic was previously an employee for the Dubuque Post Office in 2017 and 2018. While employed there, Jurisic stole over 60 pieces of mail that contained checks made out to a business located in Dubuque. She then gave the checks to an individual in Chicago who was part of a check-cashing operation. The operation would change the names on the check and attempt to deposit the checks into various bank accounts.

Of the nearly $650,000 in checks that Jurisic stole, approximately $62,000 was actually deported in bank accounts. The other checks were flagged as fraudulent and banks did not process the deposits.

On top of paying the approximate $62,000 in restitution back to the victims, Jurisic must also serve 33 months imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release.

