Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in federal prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of checks from the mail.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in federal prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of checks from the mail.

38-year-old Amy Jurisic was previously an employee for the Dubuque Post Office in 2017 and 2018. While employed there, Jurisic stole over 60 pieces of mail that contained checks made out to a business located in Dubuque. She then gave the checks to an individual in Chicago who was part of a check-cashing operation. The operation would change the names on the check and attempt to deposit the checks into various bank accounts.

Of the nearly $650,000 in checks that Jurisic stole, approximately $62,000 was actually deported in bank accounts. The other checks were flagged as fraudulent and banks did not process the deposits.

On top of paying the approximate $62,000 in restitution back to the victims, Jurisic must also serve 33 months imprisonment and a three-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hog walks in a pasture on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near Elliott, Iowa....
Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52...
Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory
Northeast Ohio doctors urging adults to get COVID booster with confirmed Omicron case in U.S.
More Iowans getting COVID-19 boosters than most nearby states
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to tornado disaster victims
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Esquivel Lopez, who is also known to federal immigration authorities as Marvin...
Trial set to begin next week in killings of woman, children
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims