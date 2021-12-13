Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Co. announced Monday it is expanding its facilities by opening a new office in Chicago.

The office will add 150 Information Technology jobs over two years, with hopes of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and any other roles within the company, according to a media release.

“It’s a great investment and it’s very much in keeping with our smart industrial vision.”

The new offices will be located in the Fulton Market neighborhood with a goal to open in late summer to early fall of 2022.

The facility has been in the works for years and will “target IT capabilities in eCommerce, cloud, data, and analytics, and a variety of innovation-related technical skills,” according to Deere.

“It gives us access to great diversity and technology skills really in our backyard, Andrez Carberry, head of Global HR Business Operations at John Deere, said. “That adds into our world-class talent base that we have here in John Deere in general, and certainly here in the Quad Cities. It really allows us to continue to build out to the benefit of our customers.”

Carberry said that by adding this office, the company is able to differentiate Deere and help customers be even more profitable in a world that is constantly evolving and expanding into technology.

“We continue to build on the foundation we have here in the Quad Cities and can continue to accelerate our ambition from a technology standpoint, with the available talent pool... I really think it’s going to be a fantastic boom for all involved.”

The Quad Cities currently has the largest IT workforce for Deere, more than anywhere in the world with about 1,200 employees, said Ganesh Jayaram, vice president of Information Technology at John Deere.

“Over the past few years, digital transformation and agility of our business operations have been accelerated by a more modern Information Tech Stack on the foundation of stronger digital and technical skills,” Jayaram said. “Chicago offers us the opportunity to augment our digital/technical skills to drive this ongoing modernization of our digital business solutions”.

Customers, dealers, and employees will be able to see the effects of this new office and additional IT jobs, according to Jayaram.

He said customers will have “a better experience for our customers to order parts and equipment using an additional platform.”

Carberry added, “Really, it’s around continuing to differentiate not only in our products but with the technology throughout the organization and ensuring that we’re focusing our resources on the right places where we can differentiate it.”

Jayaram said the office is “growing the pie” by only adding more jobs and opportunities, not taking any away from the Quad Cities.

“This is our home. This is our headquarters,” Carberry said.

He emphasized they will continue to invest and prioritize the Quad Cities and those in it.

“This is where we are, where we intend to be. We will continue to invest as we have in the past in our communities and our people.”

About $30 million has been invested into the Quad Cities over the last three years within information technology, according to Jayaram.

He said the company is committed to modernizing their workspace to make it collaborative and innovative.

The creation of this office will also help them commit locally to our students, Jayaram said. He said they have a strong partnership with many area high schools and colleges, creating opportunities for apprenticeship programs.

Jayaram estimated that by 2022 they’ll bring in between 10 and 15 students to work alongside full-time professionals with Deere.

Those interested in applying will be able to find applications on sites like LinkedIn or can reach out to Jayaram or Carberry with Deere.

“We’re excited for what it means our continued involvement and engagement in the community and continue to expand that footprint to deliver those results. So we’re excited. We’re looking forward to it.”

The investment in Chicago includes an EDGE agreement offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity DCEO to support companies making large-scale capital investments and long-term job creation commitments in Illinois communities.

