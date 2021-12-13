Show You Care
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As holiday lights shows are in full swing across the state, one Davenport family transformed their neighborhood with over 75,000 lights.

It all started when Aubrey Kall saw a Christmas commercial in 2009. Now, 12 years later, The Kall family continued to showcase their house for the whole neighborhood.

“When I was 15 years old, I asked my dad if I could do this to our house,” Kall said. “He said ‘sure but I don’t have any time to actually learn how to make it work. So I’ll buy the stuff and you have to figure it out.’”

Kall works as a lighting technician for similar shows across the country. This year, it took her more than 150 hours to set up the show.

For Kall, bringing her talents back to her hometown meant the world to her.

“It’s been a long time. It’s grown so much and we absolutely love doing it,” Kall said. “This is where it all started. I will work on this display as long as my parents continue to put it up.”

It’s not just a family affair, but all said neighbors help out to make sure every show runs smoothly.

“We have the best neighbors ever. They are so understanding of everything we do,” Kall said. “They try to help as much as they can, they’re super gracious, they love the shows too.”

Some years it’s hard for them to count how many cars come to see the show.

“There was one year about four years ago where we kept tally marks of how many cars were coming through. After a while, we’re like ‘we couldn’t count, it’s just not even worth it anymore.’ It’s amazing it’s all the way down the street.”

For showtimes visit the Kall Christmas Lights Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

