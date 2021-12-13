Cedar Rapids Public Library plans special exhibits for 125th anniversary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library will celebrate the 125th anniversary since it first opened in January with exhibits at both the downtown and Ladd Library locations.

The library said the exhibit planned for the downtown location, at 450 Fifth Avenue Southeast, will explore the timeline of the library’s history. The exhibit will be located on the third floor.

At the Ladd Library, located at 3750 Williams Boulevard Southeast, the library said its exhibit will spotlight library branches and service delivery across the city.

The library said the exhibits will be open from January 15 to March 13 before switching locations from March 19 to May 28, so patrons will be able to see both exhibits.

“Both exhibits highlight the library’s legacy of working to ensure access for all to books and information,” Library staff said in a news release. “Since the early days, the library staff sought to bring the resources of the library to the people, with branch libraries throughout the history, book collections in corner stores and factory break rooms in the 1910s and 1920s, and book mobiles in the 1960s.”

The exhibits at both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a variety of activities, including craft stations, a library history film and registration for the 125th Anniversary Community Reading Challenge.

