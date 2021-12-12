Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

A hog walks in a pasture on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near Elliott, Iowa....
A hog walks in a pasture on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near Elliott, Iowa. A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be prohibitively expensive or available at all in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Mardesen already meets the California standards for the hogs he sells to specialty meat company Niman Ranch, which supported passage of Proposition 12 and requires all of its roughly 650 hog farmers to give breeding pigs far more room than mandated by the law.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law.

The move adds uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year’s Day. The lawsuit is the latest step in a tumultuous three-year process of enacting rules overwhelmingly approved by voters.

Shortages could be prevented, however, by a state decision to allow pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52...
Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021
An Iowa DOT traffic camera on Interstate 35 at Clear Lake on the evening of December, 10th, 2021.
Winter storm bringing snow to Iowa and neighboring states
Dead mountain lion found in Poweshiek County
Construction ready to begin on the Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
Iowa booster rate.
More Iowans have received COVID-19 booster shot than most surrounding states
Northeast Ohio doctors urging adults to get COVID booster with confirmed Omicron case in U.S.
More Iowans getting COVID-19 boosters than most nearby states