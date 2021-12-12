Show You Care
Stormin’ Pointer girls rely on defense, boys lean on offense, both pick up wins at home over Dike-New Hartford

By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch the all action the Center Point-Urbana.

The Center Point-Urbana girls want to win another state title. The offense gets headlines but the Pointers wins with their defense.

The Stormin’ Pointer boys used offense in their comeback win against the Wolverines, picking up their first win of the season.

