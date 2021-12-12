Southerly winds start the warming trend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds pick up from the south today, sending temperatures higher.

Those readings reach the upper 40s in most locations on Sunday, though areas with snow on the ground will lag behind a bit until it melts. Temperatures stay above normal for the next few days before a surge of warm and moist air on Wednesday. Record highs will likely fall on that day.

A chance of showers and storms, especially Wednesday night, takes place as a cold front sweeps through. This sends our temperatures back toward something more resembling what you might expect during the second half of December.

