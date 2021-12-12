North Dodge Athletic Club raises thousands for Skyler Moss

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former City High and Iowa baseball player Skyler Moss is suffering from stage 4 lung cancer, and has new tumors in he head. But he continues to fight, with a community supporting him.

On Saturday, that community raised over $12,000 for the Moss family in a silent auction at the North Dodge Athletic Club.

Iowa Hawkeye tickets and memorabilia, along with other items donated by the community and the Athletic Club, were up for auction.

“It’s pretty crazy to see all the people show up to support me,” Moss said. “We’ve got a big helping community which is great and to walk in and see all these people that were here at 9:30, it’s pretty crazy. It really fills the heart.”

Skyler and his wife Sarah work at the North Dodge Athletic Club. Other club employees and members organized the event.

“I’m just happy that everyone can come together and rally around us, support us and give us prayers and love.” Sarah said. “It really touches you heart and brings tears to my eyes.”

