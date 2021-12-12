Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 17 Iowa St stays unbeaten, holds off Jackson St 47-37

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter drives to the basket over Jackson State center Jayveous...
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter drives to the basket over Jackson State center Jayveous McKinnis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - T.J. Otzelberger became the first Iowa State coach to win his first 10 games with the team, guiding the 17th-ranked Cyclones past Jackson State 47-37.

The Cyclones improved 10-0 after ending last season with 18 straight losses.

Aljaz Kunc led Iowa State with 12 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 11.

Jonas James scored 11 points for Jackson State, which is 2-7.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52...
Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021
An Iowa DOT traffic camera on Interstate 35 at Clear Lake on the evening of December, 10th, 2021.
Winter storm bringing snow to Iowa and neighboring states
Dead mountain lion found in Poweshiek County
Construction ready to begin on the Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, December 12, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, December 12, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, December 12, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, December 12, 2021
Clemson fends off Drake 90-80 in OT at Holiday Hoopsgiving
Stormin’ Pointer girls rely on defense, boys lean on offense, both pick up wins at home over...
Stormin’ Pointer girls rely on defense, boys lean on offense, both pick up wins at home over Dike-New Hartford