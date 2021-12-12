No. 17 Iowa St stays unbeaten, holds off Jackson St 47-37

AMES, Iowa (AP) - T.J. Otzelberger became the first Iowa State coach to win his first 10 games with the team, guiding the 17th-ranked Cyclones past Jackson State 47-37.

The Cyclones improved 10-0 after ending last season with 18 straight losses.

Aljaz Kunc led Iowa State with 12 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 11.

Jonas James scored 11 points for Jackson State, which is 2-7.

