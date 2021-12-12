More Iowans getting COVID-19 boosters than most nearby states

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that more adults are fully vaccinated in 4 of the 6 states bordering Iowa.

But, of that group, only Minnesota has a larger percentage of their population with a booster shot compared to Iowa.

For example in Illinois, the CDC data indicated about 74% of adults are vaccinated, which is higher than Iowa at around 70%. But, the picture between the two states is flipped when looking at booster shots: the CDC said about 33% of fully vaccinated people in Illinois got their booster shot, but 40% of those fully vaccinated in Iowa received their booster shot.

Pharmacies in Galena are trying to bridge the gap between the two states after some problems with supply. Two pharmacists in Galena gave up their weekends to administer additional booster shots. Kris Moser, who is one of those pharmacists, said they have been fully booked for appointments up until around Christmas. Moser believes that the increase in demands is because of the holidays.

“They’re wanting to be around family and so on and think they’ll be safer if they just get their booster,” Moser said.

Booster shots are available for people 18 years of age and older six months after they have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine, or two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine booster is also available for people aged 16 or 17.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center on Thursday released a joint statement urging residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot since cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.

In the statement, Mercy said it is treating 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and 27 of them are unvaccinated. Of the five vaccinated people, only one has received a booster shot.

“We clearly noticed an initial benefit once the booster shot became available,” said Dr. Tony Myers, chief medical officer at Mercy Cedar Rapids. “The booster is highly effective in keeping people out of the hospital and reducing their chances of having severe illness. We are strongly urging people to get the booster.”

St. Luke’s said it is treating 49 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 having been vaccinated. Only three have received a booster shot.

“People who have received the booster shot do not appear to be having the breakthrough infections requiring hospitalization we are seeing with those who are not boosted,” Dr. Dustin Arnold, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s, said. “With the holidays fast approaching, this is a critical point in time for individuals to boost their defenses against COVID-19.”

