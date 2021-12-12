Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mild December Sunday Ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After winds gusts close to 40 mph across eastern Iowa today a much quieter day is ahead Sunday. The Upper 40s with lighter wind makes it a great day for Christmas decorating. Southwest flow develops bringing warmth for the middle of December. Look for 50s and 60s through Tuesday. Record highs are likely on Wednesday potential reaching 70. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving two semis on Interstate 380 near North Liberty sent two people to the...
Two sent to hospital after two semi crash on I-380 near North Liberty
Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday for Northern Iowa
Dead mountain lion found in Poweshiek County
An Iowa DOT traffic camera on Interstate 35 at Clear Lake on the evening of December, 10th, 2021.
Winter storm bringing snow to Iowa and neighboring states
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52...
Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021
Winds stay gusty this morning.
Snow exits early, leading to sunshine with windy conditions
Winds stay gusty this morning.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast