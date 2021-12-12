Mild December Sunday Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After winds gusts close to 40 mph across eastern Iowa today a much quieter day is ahead Sunday. The Upper 40s with lighter wind makes it a great day for Christmas decorating. Southwest flow develops bringing warmth for the middle of December. Look for 50s and 60s through Tuesday. Record highs are likely on Wednesday potential reaching 70. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.