Clemson fends off Drake 90-80 in OT at Holiday Hoopsgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — PJ Hall tossed in 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 and David Collins pitched in with the first double-double of his career to help Clemson outlast Drake 90-80 in overtime at the Holiday Hoopsgiving.

Clemson (6-4) led 39-32 at halftime and the Tigers were up 68-58 after Hall’s rebound basket with 6:35 remaining in the game. But Clemson managed just six free throws through the end of regulation as Drake (6-4) chipped away at the lead.

Tremell Murphy buried a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to knot the score at 74 and send the game to OT. Nick Honor’s jumper capped a 5-0 run to open the extra period and the Tigers never looked back. Collins finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson.

Tucker DeVries sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Bulldogs.

