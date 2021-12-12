Cedar Rapids elementary school expands library to reflect diverse student population

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Staff at Hoover Elementary in Cedar Rapids answered a call from students asking for content they could better relate to. The school has added many, more diverse books to the library. More than 75% of the student body at Hoover is not white and more than 20 languages are spoken at the school. School leaders said it’s important for students to see themselves reflected in books.

”It was really important to them and this actually part of their voice in this transformative process of being a community based school,” Lemi Tilahun said, Community School Coordinator at Hoover.

”We have over 30% of our children are English language learners. Many of them are from countries in Africa,” Kathy Goedeken explained, Teacher Librarian at Hoover.

Second grader Tabari Perez told us he was excited to find a book with a main character named Jabari in the library.

”Because it’s kind of like my name,” Tabari pointed out.

For the first time this year the new, more diverse books are being incorporated into school curriculum for learning inside the classroom.

”It makes a difference in how well they engage and how excited they are about the curriculum and just reading in general,” Tilahun said.

Students are not only connecting to the material more, they’re learning more about their classmates who come from over 20 different countries.

Grant money of more than $20,000 over the past couple of years from the state, and community partners has helped the school make the investment in the library, and ultimately the students.

”Our kids have been so excited to come check out the new books, and read the books, and talk about them,” Goedeken said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.