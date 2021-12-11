Show You Care
Watch for slick spots and stretches

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low pressure moves to the northeast. Wintry mix in the north and rain in the south transition to snow before quickly ending Saturday morning. Accumulating snow remains to the northwest. Watch overnight and morning travel for slick spots and stretches elsewhere as the colder air moves in. Windy conditions greet us overnight and on Saturday when WNW winds could gust higher than 40 mph. Record warmth still heads in next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

