Tokyo’s Yuki Miura has a second home on the ice as an Iowa Heartlander

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Heartlanders have players on their roster from all over the world. But no one traveled farther for professional hockey than Yuki Miura.

He’s aggressive on the ice, but off the ice, Miura doesn’t offer a menacing glare.

“I actually didn’t notice I’m always smiling. But people every time tell me that I’m smiling,” Mirua said.

The 25-year-old forward has every reason to be happy. It’s been a long journey for Miura to get to Xtream Arena.

He made the roster in October but due to COVID 19 protocols, he had to go back to the US Embassy in Japan and get a visa.

“Finally I get a visa and I came back here so I’m so happy to finally play the game in front of the fans,” Miura said.

Miura played his first game for the Heartlanders on November 19th, about 24 hours after his plane ride from Tokyo, but that’s only one step in Miura’s pro hockey journey.

Ice hockey isn’t widely followed in Japan but there is some history. His father, Takayuki Miura, played for Japan’s national team in the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

Muira is striding to a similar goal. He’s played in international competition for Japan, but his introduction to hockey in America was in 2016 when he played for the USHL’s Waterloo Blackhawks.

“I feel Iowa is kind of like my second home here,” Miura said.

After skating at Lake Superior State, in Michigan, Muria is back in this second home, and he’s already made a big impression.

“Yuki is a special individual,” said his head coach Gerry Fleming. “He’s an upbeat guy he brings a lot of positive energy. He wants to learn he wants to get better every day and guys just kind of gravitate towards him.”

Miura tallied four goals and three assists in his first ten games with the Heartlanders.

“(He) works really hard, uses his speed to his advantage,” said Heartlanders goalie Trevin Kozlowski. “He’s not afraid to get in the dirty areas either he’s not the biggest guy but he’ll go to battle in the corners and stuff like that with some of the bigger D-Men in the league.”

Miura said his future goals are to make the NHL and lead team Japan back to the Olympics for the first time since his father did it. 23 years ago

But for now, he says he wants to be a role model for hockey, and sports, fans back home.

“If you’re like from Japan, you can go anywhere if you work hard so,” Miura said. “I feel like I’m so lucky so, I don’t know maybe that’s why I’m smiling. But I’m just having fun every day.”

