Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021

A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52...
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52 on Saturday, December 11, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong early winter storm system moved through the central United States, producing widespread snowfall on its cold side and numerous severe thunderstorms on its warm side. Most of Iowa was caught between those two extremes; however, parts of northern Iowa saw some of the first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:

CountyLocationSTMag.
BLACK HAWK1 SSE WATERLOOIA1.4
BUTLERPARKERSBURGIA3.0
CHICKASAW2 SSE BASSETTIA3.0
CLAYTON1 ENE VOLGAIA1.3
CLAYTON1 SSW OSBORNEIA0.8
CRAWFORD1 N PRAIRIE DU CHIENWI2.0
CRAWFORDEASTMANWI1.0
FAYETTE3 ENE RANDALIAIA1.4
FAYETTE3 N FAYETTEIA2.0
FLOYDMARBLE ROCKIA2.0
FLOYDCOLWELLIA1.0
GRUNDY1 E GRUNDY CENTERIA1.0
HARDIN1 ESE IOWA FALLSIA1.8
TAMA1 SW TRAERIA1.0

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving two semis on Interstate 380 near North Liberty sent two people to the...
Two sent to hospital after two semi crash on I-380 near North Liberty
Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday for Northern Iowa
Dead mountain lion found in Poweshiek County
Prison Inmate Warren Nutter Dies
Longest serving inmate in Iowa dies
(Source: AP)
Officials identify man shot and killed by police in Iowa Falls

Latest News

Pharmacists Khris Moser and Sarah Vandermillen will be hosting two booster shot clinics on...
Galena pharmacists sacrifice weekends to help meet demand for booster shots
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Pharmacists Khris Moser and Sarah Vandermillen will be hosting two booster shot clinics on...
Galena pharmacists help meet COVID-19 booster demand
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast