Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong early winter storm system moved through the central United States, producing widespread snowfall on its cold side and numerous severe thunderstorms on its warm side. Most of Iowa was caught between those two extremes; however, parts of northern Iowa saw some of the first accumulating snowfall of the season.
Snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:
|County
|Location
|ST
|Mag.
|BLACK HAWK
|1 SSE WATERLOO
|IA
|1.4
|BUTLER
|PARKERSBURG
|IA
|3.0
|CHICKASAW
|2 SSE BASSETT
|IA
|3.0
|CLAYTON
|1 ENE VOLGA
|IA
|1.3
|CLAYTON
|1 SSW OSBORNE
|IA
|0.8
|CRAWFORD
|1 N PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
|WI
|2.0
|CRAWFORD
|EASTMAN
|WI
|1.0
|FAYETTE
|3 ENE RANDALIA
|IA
|1.4
|FAYETTE
|3 N FAYETTE
|IA
|2.0
|FLOYD
|MARBLE ROCK
|IA
|2.0
|FLOYD
|COLWELL
|IA
|1.0
|GRUNDY
|1 E GRUNDY CENTER
|IA
|1.0
|HARDIN
|1 ESE IOWA FALLS
|IA
|1.8
|TAMA
|1 SW TRAER
|IA
|1.0
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.