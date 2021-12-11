Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong early winter storm system moved through the central United States, producing widespread snowfall on its cold side and numerous severe thunderstorms on its warm side. Most of Iowa was caught between those two extremes; however, parts of northern Iowa saw some of the first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:

County Location ST Mag. BLACK HAWK 1 SSE WATERLOO IA 1.4 BUTLER PARKERSBURG IA 3.0 CHICKASAW 2 SSE BASSETT IA 3.0 CLAYTON 1 ENE VOLGA IA 1.3 CLAYTON 1 SSW OSBORNE IA 0.8 CRAWFORD 1 N PRAIRIE DU CHIEN WI 2.0 CRAWFORD EASTMAN WI 1.0 FAYETTE 3 ENE RANDALIA IA 1.4 FAYETTE 3 N FAYETTE IA 2.0 FLOYD MARBLE ROCK IA 2.0 FLOYD COLWELL IA 1.0 GRUNDY 1 E GRUNDY CENTER IA 1.0 HARDIN 1 ESE IOWA FALLS IA 1.8 TAMA 1 SW TRAER IA 1.0

