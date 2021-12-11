Show You Care
Snow exits early, leading to sunshine with windy conditions

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm system exits the area early on Saturday, leaving a sunny afternoon behind.

However, light snow remains possible early on during the morning, especially in northeast Iowa. It will also take a few hours for roads to return to normal winter driving conditions, so use caution while driving this morning. Temperatures will likely rise into the upper 30s in most of eastern Iowa, though areas that saw snow accumulation will lag behind a bit.

Southerly winds on Sunday start a warming trend that goes all the way until the middle of the week. Highs will be significantly above normal, likely smashing record highs on Wednesday. Then, a cold front brings a chance for a few thunderstorms and sends us back toward more reasonable temperatures for this time of year.

