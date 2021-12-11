Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sioux City ponders using relief funds for employee bonuses

Downtown Sioux City, Iowa: 6th Street, looking westward from east of Jackson Street.
Downtown Sioux City, Iowa: 6th Street, looking westward from east of Jackson Street.(Wikimedia Commons / CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City is considering spending $250,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to provide a $300 bonus to city employees a little more than a week before Christmas.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the City Council is expected to vote Monday on the proposal. City Manager Bob Padmore had urged council members in May to devote most of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief dollars to infrastructure projects. The city now expects to receive $40.6 million.

If approved, employees would get the extra payment Dec. 17. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said city employees did work under extraordinary circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving two semis on Interstate 380 near North Liberty sent two people to the...
Two sent to hospital after two semi crash on I-380 near North Liberty
Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday for Northern Iowa
Dead mountain lion found in Poweshiek County
An Iowa DOT traffic camera on Interstate 35 at Clear Lake on the evening of December, 10th, 2021.
Winter storm bringing snow to Iowa and neighboring states
(Source: AP)
Officials identify man shot and killed by police in Iowa Falls

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera near Calmar along U.S. Highway 52...
Snowfall totals for December 10-11, 2021
Pharmacists Khris Moser and Sarah Vandermillen will be hosting two booster shot clinics on...
Galena pharmacists sacrifice weekends to help meet demand for booster shots
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states