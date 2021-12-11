Show You Care
Marion’s Equity Task Force makes recommendations to city council

By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -The Community Equity Task Force in Marion offered recommendations for Marion City Council during their meeting Thursday night on ways the city can advance equity and diversity. The task force was created in August, 2020, during the height of social unrest after George Floyd died in Minneapolis Police Custody.

During Thursday night’s meeting, the task force highlighted some improvements the city has made, such as hiring a mental health liaison, updating the use of force policy to ban choke holds, and more implicit bias training. The task force recommendations are meant to build on those initiatives.

Those include what they call more streamlined approaches to hiring and discipline, have council review mental health liaison data to see if more help is needed, more implicit bias training, review need for a citizens review board and adding a diversity equity and inclusion position.

City leaders say council is committed to working with the taskforce.

“Actually the number one recommendation is that city council continues to support implementation of those policies and practices,” said Amal Eltahir, Assistant to the City Manager. “So really this is is glad to see that this just confirming that we are working on advancing equity, we are taking charge.”

The city will look at recommendations, such as hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion position during its budget review in January.

The city is also getting new software for record keeping. City leaders say it will be more transparent. They will be able to put more information on THE CITY’S website as far as the progress that’s being made.

