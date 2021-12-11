Galena pharmacists sacrifice weekends to help meet demand for booster shots

GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) - Two pharmacists in Galena are giving up time off during their weekends to address the increased demand for Moderna COVID-19 booster shots in that county.

According to Khris Moser, a pharmacist at the Hartig Drug store in Galena, those booster shots have been the most requested kind at that pharmacy in Jo Daviess County. She said the reason behind that is that many people in Jo Daviess County got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to begin with.

The pharmacists at Hartig Drug say they have been booking appointments for the boosters two and three weeks in advance, so they knew they had to do something about it.

”We were just talking one day about, ‘What if we came in on a Saturday and just put in some extra time and could get some people in?’” Moser recalled. “And we thought, being on a Saturday, we would be able to get more people that were either working during the week or have kids.”

Moser and fellow pharmacist Sarah Vandermillen decided they will be hosting two booster shot clinics on weekends: the first one is on Saturday, December 11, and the other one on Saturday, December 18.

Moser told TV9 she does not mind working weekends if it means more people can get vaccinated.

”It has been really rewarding taking care of the community and being a part of this whole process and people are so appreciative about it,” Moser said. “They really appreciate the fact that we are there to help them with it.”

Without other clinics for booster shots in the area and with all adults now eligible to receive a booster, Moser and Vandermillen hope two all-day clinics will help cut down on delays in booster shot appointment availability.

People interested in getting any type of booster, not just Moderna, are encouraged to sign up here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.