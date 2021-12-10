Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wintry weather ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight into Friday morning, the weather remains quiet. Clouds will be in place as will an ENE wind. An area of low pressure tracks out of the Plains which during the afternoon starts to spread precipitation into the state. Rain and a wintry mix develop from south to north giving us some travel impacts especially along and north of Highway20. As the system pulls in colder air a transition to mix and snow before ending Saturday morning. The heaviest accumulations will be across our northwest zone with 2-5″currently forecast have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
xavier nwankpa
5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
Police in Iowa Falls shot and killed a man after they say he pulled out a shot gun, refused...
Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman

Latest News

By midday Friday, look for scattered rain showers to begin moving in from the south.
First Alert Forecast
Snowfall forecast issued at 4 p.m. on 12/9/2021 for approaching winter storm
Impactful winter storm expected for Northern Iowa on Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Early wintry mix still on track, 2nd system arrives tomorrow