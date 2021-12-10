Wintry weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight into Friday morning, the weather remains quiet. Clouds will be in place as will an ENE wind. An area of low pressure tracks out of the Plains which during the afternoon starts to spread precipitation into the state. Rain and a wintry mix develop from south to north giving us some travel impacts especially along and north of Highway20. As the system pulls in colder air a transition to mix and snow before ending Saturday morning. The heaviest accumulations will be across our northwest zone with 2-5″currently forecast have a great night!

