Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday for Northern Iowa

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first major winter storm of the season remains on track for parts of northern Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect midday Friday, lasting through early Saturday for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Chickasaw, Butler, Grundy, and Bremer counties in the TV9 viewing area with a Winter Storm Warning in place just north and west.

These areas could see 2-5″ of wet, heavy snow, with the highest totals farther to the north and west, closer to the Winter Storm Warning area. A light glaze of ice is also possible.

Friday morning still looks dry, but rain is expected to develop across much of the area in the afternoon. Rain will continue for much of the rest of the area, with the wintry mix of freezing rain and snow remaining farther north.

Friday night, the cold front blows through and anything that’s wet will freeze. That’s why the Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cedar Rapids and points north.

Snow amounts are expected to remain low across the area, but the quick temperature drop will likely lead to icing on area roads overnight.

Be aware of increasing winds Friday into Saturday morning, with the possibility of some dense fog Friday evening.

For more on the Winter Weather Advisory, click here.

Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
