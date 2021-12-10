Willis Dady warming centers open for season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Fillmore Center is where individuals can go from now through March to get warm during the night. In addition to providing shelter during the cold winter months, Willis Dady uses this as an opportunity to help new clients and connect people with Abbe Mental Health services.

“We opened our doors come as you are and we’re there just to be that safety net, to be a place for someone to go that has nowhere else that they can have a warm place to sleep they can have we have meals brought in every now and then,” said Alicia Faust, Executive Director of Willis Dady.

Willis Dady says right now the shelter is seeing around 60 individuals a night but expects to see that number increase as we get further into the winter months.

The warming center is open from 6 p.m.-8 a.m. every day. To reserve a bed it is suggested that shelter users arrive before 8 p.m..

The Fillmore center will remain open all day on Christmas and New Years because many other daytime warming places, like the library, will be closed for the holiday.

