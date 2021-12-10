Waterloo City Council unanimously vote to censure Margaret Klein

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council voted 5-0 to censure outgoing council member Marget Klein on Thursday.

Klein was accused of violating nine of the city’s codes and policies; five of which were ultimately confirmed. Reports show that the majority of Klein’s violations came at the hands of the city council’s 2017 strategic plan and that her comments were at odds with goal #4 of the plan - which is to “enhance the image of Waterloo and the City to residents and businesses inside and outside the community.”

Waterloo City Council censure of Margaret Klein (KCRG)

Klein’s comments ranged from accusing Mayor Quentin Hart of appointing “sexual predators to police advisory boards,” to statements suggesting “the City was dumping raw sewage in the river.”

During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Klein went through each of the nine allegations against her and defended herself. She said it is about freedom of speech and is some form of punishment for running for Mayor in November.

The council argued that the statements damaged the city’s interests both image-wise and economically, and cited a visit by their insurance carrier in the wake of her comments as evidence.

Ultimately, the council voted unanimously in favor of the censure. Klein left before the vote took place.

