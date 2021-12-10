Two sent to hospital after two semi crash on I-380 near North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Interstate 380 is back open after a major crash that injured two people and blocked the northbound lanes for a few hours early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:15 a.m. between the exits for Forevergreen Road and Penn Street near North Liberty, forcing the closure of the northbound lanes until about 4:15 a.m.

The DOT said a semi lost control and jackknifed, and then another semi crashed through the first semi’s trailer.

First responders took the drivers of both semis to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with injuries.

One driver is from Clarence, the other is from Florida.

