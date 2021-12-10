Snow falling in northern Iowa as winter storm moves across Upper Midwest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow is falling across parts of northern Iowa as a winter storm system pushes through the Upper Midwest this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of northeast Iowa where snow is expected to fall overnight.

“This storm will bring precipitation to our entire area but the greatest impacts will be felt in northern Iowa,” said First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters. “A wintry mix will fall across northern Iowa through the evening, with rain falling elsewhere, through the evening. Tonight, a cold front will move through and cause rain and the wintry mix to turn over to snow.”

Areas of northeast Iowa are expected to see a trace to two inches of snowfall through Saturday morning. Heavier amounts are expected closer toward the Minnesota border where areas like Decorah and Charles City could see two to five inches of snow.

Snowfall forecast issued at 3 p.m. 12/10/21 (KCRG)

“While much of our area will see snow amounts on the low end of this system, the quick temperature drop tonight will cause any areas with wet roads to quickly freeze over,” Winters added.

The system will move out of the area Saturday morning with clearing skies during the day Saturday. Winters adds a warm-up is on the way in the extended forecast.

