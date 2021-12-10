Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Person taken to hospital after a structure fire in Iowa City

Fire engines at Iowa City Fire Department Station 4. (Matt Nelson/The Gazette - KCRG-TV9)
Fire engines at Iowa City Fire Department Station 4. (Matt Nelson/The Gazette - KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:39 am on Friday, December 10th, 2021, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Saint Clement St.

Responding crews encountered heavy smoke upon arrival. Fire damage was contained to just the kitchen everything was under control less than 10 minutes after crews arrived.

One civilian was transported to an area hospital. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
Prison Inmate Warren Nutter Dies
Longest serving inmate in Iowa dies
Snowfall forecast issued at 4 p.m. on 12/9/2021 for approaching winter storm
Impactful winter storm expected for Northern Iowa on Friday
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday for Northern Iowa

Latest News

New funding available to NICC students at no cost
A view from an Iowa DOT plow camera in Floyd County, Iowa, on Friday, December 10, 2021. (IOWA...
Snow falling in northern Iowa as winter storm moves across Upper Midwest
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Due to limited remaining funds, households that have already received assistance from the...
Linn County announces eligibility changes to Emergency Rental Assistance Program