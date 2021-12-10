Person taken to hospital after a structure fire in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:39 am on Friday, December 10th, 2021, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Saint Clement St.

Responding crews encountered heavy smoke upon arrival. Fire damage was contained to just the kitchen everything was under control less than 10 minutes after crews arrived.

One civilian was transported to an area hospital. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

