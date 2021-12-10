One of Santa’s longtime helpers is retiring in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Washington County man has been helping Santa for half a century, bringing Christmas joy to hundreds of children. But now he’s ready to take a step back.

Dave Stoufer has worn this plush red costume for the last 50 years, spreading cheer to children and bringing hope to adults.

“It’s the longest job I’ve ever had,” Stoufer said. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had. It’s a chance to explore the magic of Christmas.”

He never set out to be Santa, but when a family asked for help, he realized he was a natural fit.

He doesn’t remember what was said, or how long the visit was, but he knows his work mattered.

“The granddaughter lives in a bed in our living room the doctors have done all they can do she can’t go out, and she wants to see Santa Claus. She was not expected to make it to Christmas the next year.”

It’s stories like this one that he says make this decision to distance him from the tradition more difficult.

“I will miss it, but I have health issues and age related issues that make it harder for me to get around,” he said. “Sooner or later, hopefully not today, sooner or later my brain and mouth are going to part company, and I’m going to have trouble saying the right thing at the right time to the right persons. And so it’s time to have Christmas with my wife and our family and to let somebody else put on the red suit.”

He and his wife haven’t really spent the holidays together in their 40 years of marriage.

Naturally, it was his busy season. And although he’ll miss being jolly for others, he’s ready to have a quieter Christmas.

His wife Rachel Nicola said she won’t miss him being so busy during the holidays.

“While I’m very, very proud of Dave for what he did to bring happiness to many many people, selfishly, I have missed that time with him,” Rachel said. “The chance to celebrate the holidays, that most everybody has, those people who are charged with making the fun lose part of that time. So I won’t miss the work end of it, though I was always happy to do it, this year will be a special one for me.”

While he’s taking his leave, he wants people to remember what Santa represents for the holidays.

Something he hopes others can pass along while they act as one of Santa’s helpers.

“Christmas not only entails all the trees and the lights and all of the fun and cookies and all of the things that happen, but it’s also celebrating the birthday of Jesus,” Stoufer said. “That’s the main thing. Santa is just someone who brings some happiness and joy, or should, into the lives of the children and family, and then goes to church on Christmas with everybody.”

