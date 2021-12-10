As one K9 nears retirement, a new one steps in at the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As K9 McCoy nears the sunset of his career as a service dog for the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, new member “Rooster” joins the team.

K9 Rooster is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois whose new partner and handler is Deputy Logan Hopp. Both Rooster and Deputy Hopp will work with K9 McCoy and handler Lt. Steve Nesvik to transition into the role. After training ends and Rooster is caught up to speed, McCoy will retire from service and continue to reside with the Nesvik family.

In just this year alone, McCoy has been deployed 37 times to help and assist with a variety of situations that include tracking, narcotics, handler protection, and suspect apprehension.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.