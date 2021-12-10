Show You Care
Officials identify man shot and killed by police in Iowa Falls

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the person shot and killed by officers in Iowa Falls on Wednesday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 35-year-old Jared Risius, of Eldora, was identified in an autopsy at the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Officials said Risius was shot after he followed a woman in his vehicle, displayed a shotgun, refused to comply with officers’ orders and then attempted to flee the scene.

The Iowa DCI is still investigating the incident.

