Officials identify man shot and killed by police in Iowa Falls

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the person shot and killed by officers in Iowa Falls on Wednesday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 35-year-old Jared Risius, of Eldora, was identified in an autopsy at the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Officials said Risius was shot after he followed a woman in his vehicle, displayed a shotgun, refused to comply with officers’ orders and then attempted to flee the scene.

The Iowa DCI is still investigating the incident.

