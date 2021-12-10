Show You Care
New funding available to NICC students at no cost

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTHEAST IOWA (KCRG) - Funding through the State of Iowa Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEERS II) is allowing students to train for in-demand healthcare careers with no tuition costs at Northeast Iowa Community College.

The funding, among other funding sources, will provide financial assistance to students who enroll in one of three short-term certificate programs at NICC - Phlebotomy Technician, Certified Nurse Aide (CNA), and Pharmacy Technician.

“Northeast Iowa Community College is applying this funding to directly address skilled worker shortages in our region’s healthcare workforce. By creating no-cost tuition opportunities for students, we can develop and cultivate the talent pipeline that leads to in-demand employment for clinics, long-term care facilities, and hospitals. Our goal is to fund as many students as possible between now and June 2022,” said Wendy Mihm-Herold, Ph.D., NICC vice president of business and community solutions.

Interested students may call (844) 642-2338, ext. 1399, or visit nicc.edu/essential to learn more.

