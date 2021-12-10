Linn County announces eligibility changes to Emergency Rental Assistance Program

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Only new applicants will be accepted for the Linn County Emergency Rental Assitance Program(ERAP) effective Monday December 13th, 2021. Due to limited remaining funds, households that have already received assistance from the program will no longer be eligible.

In order to be eligible for assistance from the ERAP, on top of being a new applicant, you must have a household income with no more than 80% of the Annual Median Income (AMI), show proof of financial hardship during the COVID pandemic, or 2020 derecho, and must show proof of housing instability such as the threat of pending or current eviction, utility shut off, or threat of homelessness.

Eligible Linn County residents can apply for the remaining funding assistance on the Linn County website at LinnCountyIowa.gov/ERA. Households that are ineligible can still work through the collaborative at Waypoint to identify other local resources available to access to meet their needs.

Tenants who are overdue on rent should not wait for an eviction notice to seek help

