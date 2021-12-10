Landon Cassill signs with Kaulig Racing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - NASCAR veteran Landon Cassill will drive for Kauling Racing in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

He will drive the No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet.

Voyager is a publicly traded cryptocurrency. Cassill will be the first NASCAR who will be paid fully in cryptocurrency, including Bitcoing, the Voyager Token, USD Coin, StormX and Avalanche.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, said in a statement. “Landon has competed in NASCAR’s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital. We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”

Cassill graduated from Jefferson High School. He’s been racing in the NASCAR series since 2007.

“Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me,” Cassill said. “I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing. I am excited to not only have a shot to win races, but to also bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I’ve been personally invested in for a number of years.”

