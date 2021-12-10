Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Landon Cassill to drive full-time for 2022 Xfinity Series

Landon Cassill waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup...
Landon Cassill waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, April 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa-native Landon Cassill will drive the number 10 Voyager Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.

Voyager Digital Ltd., a publicly traded cryptocurrency platform, announced on Thursday the two-year extension of its partnership with Cassill, with Kaulig Racing adding him to its 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup.

“Beyond honored and humbled to have this opportunity,” Cassill wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. “Thank you Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice for welcoming me into your family Voyager is Crypto for All. We’re bringing that to NASCAR”

Under the partnership, Cassill will be paid entirely in cryptocurrency.

Cassill made his 500th career NASCAR start earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
Snowfall forecast issued at 4 p.m. on 12/9/2021 for approaching winter storm
Impactful winter storm expected for Northern Iowa on Friday
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Prison Inmate Warren Nutter Dies
Longest serving inmate in Iowa dies
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile

Latest News

Time for the Friday, December 10, 2021, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish!
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Friday, December 10, 2021
Time for the Friday, December 10, 2021, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish!
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Friday, December 10, 2021
Athlete of the Week: Kamyrn Kurt
Athlete of the Week: Kamyrn Kurt
Athlete of the Week: Kamyrn Kurt
Athlete of the Week: Kamryn Kurt