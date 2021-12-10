Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Judge: Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism not valid

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.

State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant.

Planned Parenthood celebrated the ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible” in Texas.

The ruling in state court has no bearing on the broader and higher-stakes case before the Supreme Court, which has shown no urgency in making a ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
xavier nwankpa
5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
Police in Iowa Falls shot and killed a man after they say he pulled out a shot gun, refused...
Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman

Latest News

New laws aren’t stopping public employees from hiding misconduct allegations or investigations
New laws aren’t stopping public employees from hiding misconduct allegations or investigations
New laws aren’t stopping public employees from hiding misconduct allegations or investigations
New laws aren’t stopping public employees from hiding misconduct allegations or investigations
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’