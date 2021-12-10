Show You Care
Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum wins Rimington Trophy as top center in college football

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets set to snap the ball during the second half...
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets set to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is the 2021 Rimington Trophy recipient.

Linderbaum was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy last year.

This year the junior beat out Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom and Virginia’s Olusegun Oluwatimi.

Awarded to the most outstanding center in college football, the Rimington Award has never gone to an Iowa Hawkeye.

“It is an honor to be recognized with the Rimington Trophy, and to be the first Iowa Hawkeye to earn this honor,” said Linderbaum. “I would like to thank my teammates, Coach Kirk Ferentz, Coach George Barnett as my position coach, and all the staff with Iowa football. I feel very fortunate to represent Iowa football in joining a long list of outstanding players who have previously earned this award. We have enjoyed a very enjoyable and successful season, and I look forward to preparing for and competing in the Citrus Bowl with my coaches and teammates.”

Linderbaum also was named to the Walter Camp All-America Team. His teammate Matt Hankins was named to the second team.

The Hawkeyes take on Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Januard 1 in Orlando, Florida. The game is at 12:00 central on KCRG-TV9.

