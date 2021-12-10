Show You Care
Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar wins the William V. Campbell Trophy

Iowa State's Charlie Kolar (88) catches the ball over Texas Tech's Eric Monroe (11) during the...
Iowa State's Charlie Kolar (88) catches the ball over Texas Tech's Eric Monroe (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Charlie Kolar is the recipient of the William V. Campbell trophy, also known as the Academic Heisman.

The senior was named an All-American and Academic All-American this year.

The award is given to the nation’s best scholar-athlete football player. Kolar is the first Iowa State player to win the Campbell Trophy.

Kolar was also a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end.

“Charlie is as high-end of a competitor I have ever been around,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “Whatever Charlie has put his mind to, he’s been successful. He wants to be the best. If it’s school, he wants to be the best. If it’s on the football field, he wants to be the best. He’s earned this honor and I’m so thrilled for him, because all of his hard work has got him where he is today.”

