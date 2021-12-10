Show You Care
Iowa RB Tyler Goodson will declare for NFL draft, skip bowl

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, center,...
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, center, and defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is heading to the NFL and won’t play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Jan. 1.

Goodson has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons. He ran for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 and 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.

Coach Kirk Ferentz says he appreciates Goodson’s contributions to the program.

