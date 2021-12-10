Iowa mechanics make recommendations for preparing vehicles for winter weather

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - With winter weather on the way, auto mechanics want you to prepare before it snows.

Starting with tires, a good tread depth would be 6/32 or deeper.

They say that tread will make all the difference on if your car will stop or slide during winter weather.

They also recommend checking coolant.

“Most of the manufacturers we deal with say about every five years, five to 10 years depending on the manufacturer, you’re going to want to have that replaced,” said Mike Beckley with Beckley Automotive Services in Des Moines.

Beckley also recommended getting your car battery tested, because a sudden temperature drop can shock the battery. You’ll want to know the status of it before temperatures drop.

