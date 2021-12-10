“I found myself in a cloud of smoke,” says Dubuque man rescued from fire at Canfield Hotel

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - ”Last night was hectic,” William Davis said. “I found myself in a cloud of smoke.”

Davis was one of about 30 people inside the Canfield Hotel when a fire broke Wednesday night. He said, despite his mobility issues, he got out of bed and tried to get to safety.

”Man, I am not going to die like this,” he recalled telling himself that night.

But Davis said it was the brave efforts of two firemen who ensured he got to safety. Davis has been homeless and was living at the Canfield Hotel. After the fire, he stayed with the Dubuque Rescue Mission, then moved to an emergency shelter set up at the Five Flags Center.

Dubuque fire chief Rick Steines said the fire had one reported injury: a person taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. However, he said it could have been much worse.

”The building does not have a sprinkler system, does not have standpipe system,” he explained. “So, to get water to the fourth floor, they actually went up in the stairwell, took out a window and extended a hose line out into the stairwell.”

Chief Steines said newer buildings would need to have a sprinkler system, but the Canfield did not have one and did not have to because of its age. With a sprinkler system, however, Steines said the fire could have been out sooner. Around 30 firefighters were dispatched to the hotel, which Steines described as a “complicated” situation.

“That building is six stories and, obviously, there are sleeping rooms on the second floor on up, so five floors of sleeping areas,” he explained. “This particular fire was on the fourth floor, which, in a non-sprinkler building, is especially difficult because you have people on the fifth and sixth floor also exposed. You have three floors of occupants exposed to the fire and smoke conditions, and then you also have four floors up to try to get hose lines and people up into that area.”

Authorities are listing damages of around $297,000.

”Primarily because of the fire damage on the fourth floor and, also, the fourth floor also sustained very severe smoke damage and some of that damage is also on the fifth floor,” Steines listed. “And then there is a little bit of water damage on the third floor and in the stairwell.”

Steines said, however, they believe the Canfield Hotel, a staple of downtown Dubuque, will be able to recover from this.

”Structurally, the building is sound,” he mentioned. “There was no significant structural damage. There is a lot of cleaning and remodeling. Our crews were forced to do some forcible entry on a couple of the floors to be able to do their primary searches.”

