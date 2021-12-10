Show You Care
East Moline Police Investigate threat on United Township High School

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill.(KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department investigated a shooting threat at United Township High School Thursday.

The police department said it notified the school resource officer assigned to U.T.H.S. of the threat and immediately began an investigation into the incident.

Detectives interviewed all involved parties and searched the locker, belongings and residence of the student who was suspected of making the threat, police said in a media release. No weapons were found during the search.

Police said the student was sent home with his parent and the threat was determined to be unfounded.

The police department takes all threats against the safety of students and facilities very seriously, police said. All threats will be investigated and dealt with through school discipline and or through the criminal justice system.

The East Moline Police department said it has an excellent working relationship with the East Moline School districts and its administration and staff.

